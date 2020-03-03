Harry Styles has shot down rumours he's collaborating with Adele.

The 26-year-old pop star and the 31-year-old 'Hello' hitmaker - who divorced Simon Konecki last year - sparked speculation that they were up to something when they were seen with pal James Corden on holiday in the Caribbean in January.

However, the former One Direction star has insisted they are not hitting the studio together and are definitely not dating.

He told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show: ''I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out.

''Either they're dating or they're recording together.''

The 'Falling' singer has previously romanced the likes of Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne and insisted it can be difficult dating in the spotlight because he wants to try and keep the relationship as ''normal'' as possible and ''protect it''.

He explained: ''It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal.

''I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff.''

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker also admitted that he would like to settle down and tie the knot one day.

He added: ''I'd like to be [married]. It's definitely what I would like to do.''

Meanwhile, during their vacation, Harry and Adele - who has seven-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband - tipped a server a whopping £1,500.

The famous duo made the generous tip as they dined at the Caribbean Fishmarket in the Virgin Islands.

A copy of the receipt was shared by local bartender Yahya, which showed the pair tipping the waiter $2020, which was 400 per cent more than the original bill.

Yahya wrote: ''When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip.''