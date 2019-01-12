Harry Styles is reportedly dating model Kiko Mizuhara after growing close on recent trips to Tokyo.
The 24-year-old musician is believed to have met the Japanese-American beauty in Tokyo, which he has visited several times recently and the pair are said to have grown close, according to The Sun.
They have also followed each other on Instagram.
Kiko, 28, was born in Dallas but raised in Japan and along with modelling, has also branched out into acting and singing.
While Harry has starred in ad campaigns for fashion house Gucci, Kiko has worked closely with Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld.
Harry has been single since splitting from model Camille Rowe in July after a year of dating.
Harry and Camille reportedly parted ways as they were unable to strike a balance between their careers and their love lives.
The split reportedly came just two weeks after the 24-year-old singer completed his 89-date world tour on July 14.
Their break-up came as a surprise as pals of Harry had previously insisted the pair seemed ''happy and well-suited''.
An insider said of their romance: ''He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise.''
The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker's relationship with Camille came just one month after he parted ways with food blogger Tess Ward.
He has also previously been linked to Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Caroline Flack.
