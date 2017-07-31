Harry Styles is dating Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe.

The One Direction star is reportedly in the ''early stages'' of a romance with the blonde beauty but wants to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating. He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.''

It comes only a month after Harry was said to have split from food blogger Tess Ward.

A source said at the time: ''Harry and Tess haven't seen each other for a number of weeks. They're both constantly travelling the world. Tess realised she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologised to him for her romance with the singer. It will take a while for Tess to build back his trust but they have been getting on as normal. She was in London this week and met her ex straight away - they've been inseparable since.''

An insider had previously dubbed Harry and Tess a ''great match''.

They claimed: ''I wouldn't say they [are] super serious or in love, but they're really getting to know each other. Every time they meet it's exciting. They're a great match. Everyone that has met them has only had good things to say. We're excited for him - he deserves a proper girlfriend.''