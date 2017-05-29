Harry Styles has spoken to one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack which left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena last week.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker surprised 14-year-old victim Freya Lewis - who is still in hospital recovering from injuries sustained during the explosion of the nail bomb detonated by a suicide bomber - with a phone call over the weekend where he told her he ''loves her''.

Freya - who hails from Harry's hometown of Holmes Chapel, Cheshire - sustained several fractures, burns and lacerations during the attack, and her recovery process is being documented through a blog set up on the Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School website.

An update posted over the weekend read: ''Firstly, Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile. Then Dad cried. 'What could surpass that?' I know you are thinking.

''Secondly, the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!

''The PICU unit at Manchester Childrens Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine!

''Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer recently said he was ''left with a hole'' in his heart after news of the attack broke.

Speaking on stage in Mexico - where he performed a stripped back acoustic out of respect to the victims - he said: ''I have played some of my favourite shows in Mexico and it felt right to come celebrate with you. But tonight, it doesn't feel like a night to celebrate. Last night there was a tragedy in my home town of Manchester. I am left with a hole in my heart. I went to my first show in that arena and I've have some of my best experiences in my life in Manchester.

''We have a choice every single day that we wake up of what you can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day. I promise that we will be back very soon to Mexico - we will be back to do a full show. But tonight, if it's okay with you, we're gonna play a small acoustic set. I hope you understand and I hope you will join me in a moment of silence for all the victims and their families.

''Thank you for understanding, I love you very much.''