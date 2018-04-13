Harry Styles expertly caught a flying gummy bear in his mouth thrown on stage by a fan at his London gig last night (12.04.18).

The 'Kiwi' singer was performing his second night at The O2 arena and entertained the front row by letting them aim the Haribo fruit gum directly into his mouth.

In a fan footage shared on Twitter, the One Direction star can be heard shouting to the fan: ''You can do one in my mouth and then the game's over, and only throw Haribo. Okay?''

After chewing the sweet treat, a pleased Harry quipped: ''I cannot tell you how relieved I am that went in.''

The 24-year-old heartthrob is lucky, as his bandmate Niall Horan recently revealed he once got a hefty iPhone aimed at him at his recent gig.

The Irish pop star revealed some of the more bizarre items he's had hurled at him whilst on stage and as well as the Apple smartphone the list also includes fruit and chocolate.

He said: ''I've had a piece of fruit, chocolate bars and an iPhone thrown at my leg one night.''

Asked, ''Who throws an iPhone?'', Niall replied, ''Someone whose got anger issues!''

The 'Slow Hands' singer then added: ''It hit me pretty hard and I can't tell where it's coming from.''

However, Harry did have kiwi's chucked at him once and suffered a fall on stage.

The fruit-throwing incident led supermarket Asda to ban under-25s from buying the exotic fruit.

Sources said at the time the supermarket had taken extreme measures to ''protect'' the dark-haired hunk from any future blunders on stage ahead of his gig at the O2 Apollo Manchester.

A spokesperson said: ''We know our customers love Harry Styles and we feel it's our duty to protect a fellow Mancunian from any 'bad kiwis' amongst us.

''We'd hate to see a repeat of the mishap, so to avoid any slippery situations, we feel this is a necessary measure.''

Asda issued a briefing to other stores to ensure colleagues were aware of the situation, and encouraged other sites to enforce the same restriction on their customers.

Harry continues his tour at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday (14.04.18).