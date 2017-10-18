Harry Styles claims he named One Direction.

The 23-year-old singer was put into the group alongside Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik when they auditioned as solo artists on 'The X Factor' in 2010 and he takes responsibility for their moniker.

He said: ''I think it was me [who came up with the name]. I know they're not here to defend anything else, but it was me.''

But despite coming up with the 1D name, Harry admitted he can't actually remember the inspiration behind it.

He added: ''I thought it sounded good. We threw around names for a little bit, and I honestly don't know. I suggested it and everyone was like 'Yeah we like that' and then it kind of stuck, and that was what it was.''

Meanwhile, the 'Two Ghosts' singer admitted he's still trying to work out what it is he wants to explore in the industry.

Speaking to CBS, he said: ''I don't know the answers, I'm 23 and very much feel like I am still learning so much. I'm just kind of figuring it out. I wanted [my music] to be honest and I wanted to love it every time that I played it. It didn't feel scary, I mean I think the idea of making something that I wasn't 100 per cent behind is much scarier.''

Harry was still a teenager when he shot into the limelight after taking part in 'The X Factor' and he has admitted he'll never forget how quickly his life changed.

He explained: ''First of all, it's fun because you're not at school so you're already winning. The first time we got to Paris we got off the train and there was a lot of people there and I lost my shoes. I ended up off the ground somehow and realised I wasn't walking any more. That was crazy.''