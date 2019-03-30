Harry Styles praised Stevie Nicks as ''everything you've ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend'' at her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Harry Styles praised Stevie Nicks as ''everything you've ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend'' as he introduced her at her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The 70-year-old star made history on Friday (29.03.19) as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice and she was introduced by Harry, 25, who spoke about their close friendship.
He said: ''She is more than a role model -- she's a beacon to all of us. Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you've ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend. Stephanie Nicks, I love you. We all do. And that is true, Stevie.''
While Harry found fame as a member of boyband One Direction, Stevie accidentally referred to him as a former NSYNC member while praising his solo record 'Harry Styles'.
Speaking to reporters backstage at the ceremony, she said: ''When he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC...'', before smiling after she was corrected.
Meanwhile, Harry also spoke about the emotional intensity of Stevie's songs, explaining that she has made his ''mascara run'' on many occasions.
He said: ''If you're lucky enough to know her, she's always there for you. She knows what you need, advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl -- she's got you covered. Her songs make you ache, feel on top of the world, make you want to dance, and usually all three at the same time. She's responsible for more running mascara -- including my own -- than all the bad dates in history combined. That is true Stevie.''
And Harry, who performed the Tom Petty duet 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around' at the ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York with Stevie, compared the Fleetwood Mac and solo star to Nina Simone.
He said: ''You can't take your eyes off of her, as we've seen tonight. She is the magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between. It's a space that can and will only ever be hers. She's a lot like a rock 'n' roll Nina Simone -- finding the notes that only she can. And by being so unapologetically herself, she gives others permission to do the same. That is true Stevie.
''She has many solo hits: 'If Anyone Falls,' 'Edge of Seventeen,' 'Talk to Me.' But there are so many gems within the albums, songs like 'Belle Fleur' and 'Garbo.' 'Annabel Lee' and 'Ooh My Love.' However you feel, or want to feel, there's a Stevie Nicks song that will meet you there. Each song is a dance, an emotional ballet, a letter to a lover or a friend. And every single year, she gathers more momentum.
''Somewhere around 2005, 2006, this woman became God. I think we can all agree on that.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...