Harry Styles has secretly bought a mansion in New York City for £6.9 million.

The 23-year-old singer may already have properties in Los Angeles and London, but it looks like he's keen to set up home all over the globe as he's recently splashed out the impressive sum on a lavish three-bedroom house in the city's Tribeca area.

And the former One Direction star has certainly gone all out, as his new abode comes with a 71-foot indoor pool, perfect for getting those lengths in during the winter months, private spa for unwinding in the evenings and a gym for an anytime-workout.

The property sits in one of Tribeca's most star-studded buildings - with other residents including Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds - and boasts beautiful rounded windows, distressed wooden beams throughout and a top-of-the range open-plan kitchen equipped with an American-style fridge-freezer, a breakfast island and low-hanging lights over the work surfaces.

The decor is relatively light and airy with an enormous marble-topped table to seat all the singer's dinner guests, a matching circular coffee table and beige sofas.

The bathroom is large and simple but ideal for relaxing after a hard day in the studio as it comes with a deep bath and the spa to the right complete with a steam room.

According to The Real Deal, Harry has had his eye on the property for a while and last July filed a deed under the trust name HXNYC - which the real estate site claims could mean ''Harry x NYC'' - before tongues started wagging this year when his personal assistant's name appeared as a trustee on the legally-binding document.

Meanwhile, now that he's snapped up the idyllic house, Harry can make the most of its relaxing features as he's been slaving away in the studio over the past year or so working on his debut self-titled solo album, which is set to drop later this week.

As well as focusing on his music, the dark-haired hunk had also been shooting his scenes for the forthcoming 'Dunkirk' - his first ever major role in a blockbuster.