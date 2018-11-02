Harry Styles is busy working on his second solo album.

The One Direction star's 2017 self-titled debut - which includes the hit singles 'Sign Of The Times' and 'Kiwi' - went gold in six countries, including the UK and US.

And as the 24-year-old hunk turns his attention to his follow-up, he admits he had no idea what he was doing the first time round, and wrote a lot of ''sh** songs'' before arriving at his final track-listing.

Speaking to Timothee Chalamet for i-D magazine, he spilled: ''I'm making my second album right now, so I'm going to do that [making the right choices], read a lot and see what happens.''

On finding his feet as a solo artist, he added: ''I tried to write as much as possible, with as many different people as possible and try and learn as much as I could.

''I guarantee I wrote a lot of really, really bad sh** before I wrote anything good.''

This time round, the heartthrob doesn't have the pressure of having to fit in a movie role, like he did with 'Dunkirk' last year.

Though he hinted that he'd just have to manage if another job came up whilst he's writing his new record.

He said: ''When I got the role in 'Dunkirk', it happened right at the start of my first album, so I had to stop everything for five months.

''But stuff like that always happens when it happens, so ... I'm enjoying not knowing to be honest.''

Harry was recently named the fourth richest British celebrity under 30, thanks to his album and role in the World War II thriller, which scored him a whooping £58 million, putting clear water between himself and his 1D bandmates; Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, plus ex-member Zayn Malik.