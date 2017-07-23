Harry Styles has been given round-the-clock security while promoting 'Dunkirk'.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer made his movie debut in the World War II drama and Warner Bros. Pictures bosses are determined to shield him from unwanted attention, so have insisted he attend the premieres with six personal bodyguards - five more than his co-stars Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy - and ensured he is always under protection in his hotels as legions of female fans have been trying to get into his room.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''Harry has been given six personal bodyguards with the sole job of protecting him at the various premieres around the world.

''Even the world's biggest stars like Tom Cruise normally only get two.

''He's also been given 24/7 security at each of the hotels they've stayed in after girls tried to sneak into his room.

''Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy have been joking they are practically invisible any time Harry is around.

''They may be two of the world's most critically-acclaimed actors right now, but there's no doubt who the real star of the film is.''

Harry, 23, recently admitted he had cried the first time he saw the finished version of 'Dunkirk'.

He said: ''The first time I watched it, because I hadn't seen anything and how he'd put the story together, I was more watching to see how the story was, and when I watched it at the premiere in London it got me a couple of times. There were a couple of emotional bits but I didn't know if I was allowed to cry at a film I'm in, but yeah it was really emotional.

''It's a very personal experience, even if you're watching it in a cinema full of people you feel like you're watching it on your own.''