Harry Styles once bit off his tongue doing magic mushrooms.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker - who found fame with boy band One Direction - has confessed he once managed to bite off a small part of his tongue when he was taking the psychedelic mushrooms.

Reminiscing of his time at Shangri-La studios in Malibu, he said: ''Ah, yes. Did a lot of mushrooms in here. We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine. We'd just turn the speakers into the yard. You'd hear the blender going, and think, 'So we're all having frozen margaritas at 10 a.m. this morning.' This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.''

And Harry also recalled another time when a party got out of hand and despite losing all his things including his wallet, the thing he missed most was his mustard-coloured corduroy flares.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he added: ''There was one night where we'd been partying a bit and ended up going down to the beach and I lost all my stuff, basically. I lost all my clothes. I lost my wallet. Maybe a month later, somebody found my wallet and mailed it back, anonymously. I guess it just popped out of the sand. But what's sad is, I lost my favourite mustard corduroy flares.''