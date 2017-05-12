Harry Styles recruited a pizza shop worker to be in his band.

The 23-year-old pop star was introduced to his band member Mitch through his sound engineer and was blown away by his talent considering he had never stepped foot inside a studio before.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday morning (12.05.17), he revealed: ''I found a guy who is now in my band called Mitch he was actually working in a pizza shop when I met him. And he'd never worked in a studio or anything. He came down, he is the engineers room mate and he came down into the studio and he was just an absolute monster and now he is one of my closest friends.''

When Chris quizzed if that was a good thing or a band thing that he is a ''monster'', Harry quipped: ''It's a good thing, he's a monster as in a musician. At midnight he just turns.''

The 'Sweet Creature' hitmaker - who released his debut self-titled solo album today (12.05.17) - said he has no nerves about heading out on his world tour later this year, because he has made a record that her actually ''likes''.

Asked if he is getting nervous, he admitted: ''No. Performing is my favourite. I think the thing is, I've made an album that I really like. So the good thing about that is, I feel like I am happy with it.''

And, Harry seems to be a big fan of pizza as he recently sent the Italian treat to fans waiting for his performance on the 'Today' show.

He kickstarted the programme's annual summer concert series on Tuesday (09.05.17), and sent the boxes of the fast food to dedicated fans who had been waiting all night - some reportedly for days - to see the star live and up close.

In a video posted to the show's Twitter page, a delivery man can be seen handing out slices of the plain cheese-topped pizza to fans huddled in warm blankets and hoodies as they braved the night air in order to get the best view of the hunky musician.

The video was captioned: ''WATCH: What a guy! @harry_styles ordered pizza for fans that slept outside for days for this concert #HarryStylesTODAY (sic)''