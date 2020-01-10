Harry Styles looked after a stranger's dog so the man could get food as he couldn't take his pet into the restaurant to pick up his order.
Harry Styles looked after a stranger's dog so the man could get food.
The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer came to the aid of Rory Carroll in January 2018 when he provided the sports reporter with a solution to a dilemma which had occurred when he took his pup for a walk with him to pick up take out from a restaurant, only to realise he couldn't take his pet inside the building.
Prompted by a Twitter thread asking people for their ''most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction'', Rory shared a photo of Harry holding his dog's leash outside the Oaks Gourmet Market and explained: ''I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn't go in because I was with my puppy.
''Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy.''
This wasn't the last act of kindness demonstrated by the 25-year-old star, as just last weekend, Harry celebrated the new year by leaving a $2020 tip on a $472.50 bill after enjoying a meal with friends Adele and James Corden while holidaying in Anguilla.
The employee at Caribbean Fishmarket shared a photo of the bill - on which Harry had written ''Happy New Year!'' - on Instagram and wrote: ''Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!''
The former One Direction singer also posed for a photo with a waitress at the establishment - which James also sneaked his way into.
The employee wrote alongside a group photo: ''Great night with great peeps @j_corden @harrystyles! Salud!''
And on another, she wrote: ''@harrystyles being the best person he can ever be... @j_corden photobombing!??? For real?''
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...