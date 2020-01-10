Harry Styles looked after a stranger's dog so the man could get food.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer came to the aid of Rory Carroll in January 2018 when he provided the sports reporter with a solution to a dilemma which had occurred when he took his pup for a walk with him to pick up take out from a restaurant, only to realise he couldn't take his pet inside the building.

Prompted by a Twitter thread asking people for their ''most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction'', Rory shared a photo of Harry holding his dog's leash outside the Oaks Gourmet Market and explained: ''I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn't go in because I was with my puppy.

''Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy.''

This wasn't the last act of kindness demonstrated by the 25-year-old star, as just last weekend, Harry celebrated the new year by leaving a $2020 tip on a $472.50 bill after enjoying a meal with friends Adele and James Corden while holidaying in Anguilla.

The employee at Caribbean Fishmarket shared a photo of the bill - on which Harry had written ''Happy New Year!'' - on Instagram and wrote: ''Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!''

The former One Direction singer also posed for a photo with a waitress at the establishment - which James also sneaked his way into.

The employee wrote alongside a group photo: ''Great night with great peeps @j_corden @harrystyles! Salud!''

And on another, she wrote: ''@harrystyles being the best person he can ever be... @j_corden photobombing!??? For real?''