Harry Styles avoided a question about his sex life with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

The 23-year-old singer - who is now in a relationship with blogger Tess Ward - dated the 21-year-old model on-and-off for three years until last year.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker appeared on the US show on Monday (15.05.17) with actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 26, who revealed that he has pet chicks on his farm named after Kendall's Kardashian/Jenner relatives and he quipped that they ''lay every day''.

And comedian Corden, 38, took it as an opportunity to embarrass the heartthrob and proceeded to ask Harry if the Kardashians do ''lay every day''

He joked: ''Do they lay every day Harry?''

In response, the dark-haired hunk turned in his chair and remained tight-lipped.

Harry will appear on the CBS show for the whole of this week and also teased his forthcoming Carpool Karaoke segment coming on Thursday (18.05.17).

Harry and Corden will sing songs while they drive around the streets of Los Angeles.

James confirmed: ''I've arranged for Mr. Harry Styles, he's going to help me get to work on Thursday in a brand new 'Carpool Karaoke', you don't want to miss it.''

Harry previously appeared on the popular segment back in December 2015, when he was joined by his One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

During his residency on the CBS show, Harry will be performing a new song from his self-titled album each night of the week.