Harry Styles was once asked to be a brand ambassador for SheWee.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker has revealed he was approached by the brand of female urination devices - which are often used at festivals or when camping as they allow women to go to the toilet standing up - back in 2012, and was stunned when he was sent a number of the items for free.

When asked by the Daily Star Sunday newspaper what the weirdest endorsement offer he'd ever had was, Harry said: ''SheWee. The sent me a bunch and I don't know if I was supposed to do anything with them. I guess I was supposed to give them to my friends.''

The One Direction hunk and his management team turned down the offer, but that didn't stop the star taking to his Twitter account at the time to mention the weird addition to his hotel room during the band's world tour.

He tweeted at the time: ''Just found a box of SheWee's in my room.''

Despite not accepting the endorsement offer from SheWee, Harry isn't opposed to all brand deals as he's reportedly become the first ever member of the official Branston Pickle VIP Club, which entitles him to free jars of the English culinary delight whenever he wants.

A source said: ''As a card holder, Harry is now able to order in Branston Pickle wherever he is in the world by calling the special VIP pickle hotline on the back of the card.''

Meanwhile, the 'Carolina' singer has his own bathroom based concerns as he previously said he was worried about performing solo as he used to be able to step off stage for toilet breaks when he had the rest of One Direction to cover for him.

He said: ''I mean, when 1D used to tour, there used to be times when I could pop off stage and go for a wee during the show if I needed to, because someone else was doing something - and I can't do that anymore. I'm a bit worried about it.''