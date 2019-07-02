Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller are among those being considered to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming biopic.

The former One Direction member, the 'Baby Driver' actor and the 'Whiplash' star are all in the running for the lead role in the forthcoming movie about the legendary King of Rock 'n' Roll alongside 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star Austin Butler and 'Kick-Ass' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

According to The Wrap, each contender has screen tested to play the iconic singer and other stars who also met for the role include rapper G-Eazy aka Gerald Gillum.

Luhrmann will direct the movie and has penned the script alongside Craig Pearce, and the filmmaker previously said he was keen to hire a newcomer to play the late musician, who died in 1977 aged 42.

The director is said to be keen to begin production on the project later this year.

Tom Hanks is currently on board to play Presley's former manager Colonel Tom Parker, who died in 1997 aged 87 and spotted Elvis when he was relatively unknown in the 1950s, initially helping him with bookings and promotion before becoming his manager.

He went on to arrange the music legend's deal with RCA, and the singer's first single with the label, 'Heartbreak Hotel', set him on the way to stardom after it was released in January 1956.

In 1987, Parker admitted he didn't get involved in Elvis' musical decisions, but did urge the star to record his 1969 hit 'Are You Lonesome Tonight' because he felt the tune was ''good for him''.

Hanks is no stranger to playing real-life figures, having starred as Walt Disney in 'Saving Mr. Banks' and astronaut Jim Lovell in 'Apollo 13', among others.