Harry Styles has announced a world tour in support of his debut solo album.

The 23-year-old singer took to his social media accounts on Friday afternoon (28.04.17) to reveal the 29-date run, which includes two performances at London's

Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on the October 29 and 30.

He simply wrote: ''// SEE.YOU Soon // hstyles.co.uk (sic)''

The show will include songs from his 10-track LP made up of his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times', along with 'Meet Me In The Hallway', 'Carolina', 'Two Ghosts', 'Sweet Creature', 'Only Angel', 'Kiwi', 'Ever Since New York', 'Woman' and 'From The Dining Table'.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Harry compared releasing his new music to giving birth.

The One Direction heartthrob admitted that branching out on his own away from the band has left him feeling ''vulnerable''.

He recently explained: ''It's very much like giving birth - without the pain, obviously. It was very exciting. It was nerve wracking. Also, very exciting to have a job again.

''But I think honestly, any time you are putting something out that's kind of a piece of you, I guess it's quite a vulnerable feeling. But it is exciting. I like it. And I think that helps in terms of the nerves. I think if I was putting something out that I didn't like, then I'd be much more nervous.''

Harry will drop his record on May 12 giving fans plenty of time to learn the lyrics off by heart.

Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 World Tour Dates:

19/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

20/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

25/09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

26/09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

28/09 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

30/09 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

01/10 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall

04/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

05/10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

08/10 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy

10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

11/10 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

14/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

25/10 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

27/10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

29/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

30/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

01/11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

02/11 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

05/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

07/11 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome

08/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

10/11 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

23/11 - Singapore - The Star Theatre

26/11 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

30/11 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre

02/11 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

07/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

08/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater