Harry Styles has unveiled a 29-date world tour in support of his debut solo album, which drops on May 12
The 23-year-old singer took to his social media accounts on Friday afternoon (28.04.17) to reveal the 29-date run, which includes two performances at London's
Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on the October 29 and 30.
He simply wrote: ''// SEE.YOU Soon // hstyles.co.uk (sic)''
The show will include songs from his 10-track LP made up of his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times', along with 'Meet Me In The Hallway', 'Carolina', 'Two Ghosts', 'Sweet Creature', 'Only Angel', 'Kiwi', 'Ever Since New York', 'Woman' and 'From The Dining Table'.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Harry compared releasing his new music to giving birth.
The One Direction heartthrob admitted that branching out on his own away from the band has left him feeling ''vulnerable''.
He recently explained: ''It's very much like giving birth - without the pain, obviously. It was very exciting. It was nerve wracking. Also, very exciting to have a job again.
''But I think honestly, any time you are putting something out that's kind of a piece of you, I guess it's quite a vulnerable feeling. But it is exciting. I like it. And I think that helps in terms of the nerves. I think if I was putting something out that I didn't like, then I'd be much more nervous.''
Harry will drop his record on May 12 giving fans plenty of time to learn the lyrics off by heart.
Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 World Tour Dates:
19/09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
20/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
25/09 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
26/09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
28/09 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
30/09 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
01/10 - Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall
04/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
08/10 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy
10/10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
11/10 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
14/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
25/10 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
27/10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
29/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
30/10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
01/11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
02/11 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
05/11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
07/11 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome
08/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
10/11 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
23/11 - Singapore - The Star Theatre
26/11 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
30/11 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre
02/11 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
07/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater
08/11 - Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater
