Harry Styles' friends believe he is a ''great match'' for his rumoured girlfriend Tess Ward.

The 23-year-old singer and the food blogger have reportedly struck up a relationship after being introduced through mutual friends earlier this year, and sources close to the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker have said they're ''excited'' for the star's blossoming romance as they believe he ''deserves'' a girlfriend.

A source told E! News: ''I wouldn't say they [are] super serious or in love, but they're really getting to know each other. Every time they meet it's exciting.

''They're a great match. Everyone that has met them has only had good things to say. We're excited for him - he deserves a proper girlfriend.''

The news comes after sources claimed the pair had been on a ''number of dates'' whilst the former One Direction singer has been in London promoting his upcoming debut solo album, due for release on Friday (12.05.17).

An insider said: ''As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them.

''They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food - and things turned romantic quickly.

''They've been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he's already introduced Tess to some of his close friends including his personal stylist Lou Teasdale.

''This really seems different to Harry's past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn't want to risk messing this one up.''

Previously, Harry has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile celebrities including television presenter Caroline Flack, model Kendall Jenner, and singer Taylor Swift.

The 'Sweet Creature' singer admitted recently that before meeting his rumoured new beau, he hadn't dated for ''a long time'' as he was busy filming war movie 'Dunkirk' and working on his album.

He said: ''I haven't dated in a long time really because I went away to do the movie then did the album so I haven't in a while. I have a couple of candles left still, though.''