Harry Styles and Stormzy have been added to the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

The 'Lights Up' singer - who has just announced his second solo album 'Fine Line' will be released on December 13 - and the 'Vossi Bop' rapper are set to join Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Jax Jones and Ava Max at London's The O2 arena for the annual festive music extravaganza on Saturday, December 7.

Plus Jonas Blue, rapper-of-the-moment Aitch, rising pop star Lauv, rap duo Young T & Bugsey, and 'Ride It' hitmaker Regard.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: ''Some of the hottest stars on the planet will take to the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball this Christmas and it promises to be a spectacular weekend of world class performances.

''We're putting the finishing touches to what will be an incredible show and we can't wait to welcome Capital listeners and our star-studded line-up to join us at the UK's biggest Christmas party next month!''

The second night will also see a star-studded line-up, with Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, Mabel and The Script among the names confirmed.

The 'How Do You Sleep?' hitmaker, 'Ladbroke Grove' rapper, 'Fine Line' singer and Irish rock band will perform Sunday, December 8.

They'll be joined by Sigala, Anne-Marie, Tom Walker, Dutch DJ Sam Feldt and 'Sorry' hitmaker Joel Corry.

One more ''huge name'' will be confirmed on 'The Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp' tomorrow morning (07.11.19) to complete the bill for the second night.

Listeners can follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalJBB on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for all the latest news about Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball go on general sale at www.capitalfm.com on Thursday (07.11.19) at 8am.