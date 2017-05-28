Harry Styles has been ''adopted'' by Mick Fleetwood.

The One Direction singer - whose debut solo album recently topped the charts in the US and UK - is a huge fan of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks revealed Mick, 69, sees him as the ''son he always wanted''.

Speaking to Event magazine, she said: ''When we did the last Fleetwood Mac show, on my birthday [at London's O2 in May 2015], it was the nicest birthday I'd had in 10 years. Harry Styles brought back a cake. Mick [Fleetwood] has kind of adopted him. There are just women in Mick's family and Harry is that tall, lanky musical son he always wanted, so they keep in touch.''

Stevie, 69, is also close to 23-year-old Harry and recently joined him on stage at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, where they performed three songs together, including a duet of 'Landslide'.

Harry is not the only One Direction singer who has been ''adopted'' by his idols; Niall Horan recently revealed he and The Eagles star Don Henley call each other ''dad'' and ''son''.

He said: ''Don Henley and I talk every couple weeks or so. It's mad. I call him 'Dad'. He calls me 'Son'.''

Don added: ''Niall is a solid guy whose focus is right where it ought to be: on songwriting.

''He's got the Irish charm and a healthy, self-effacing sense of humour, which is an essential survival tool in this business. I think that Niall will evolve into a resonant, thoughtful voice for his generation.''