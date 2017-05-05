Harry Styles says dangling from a helicopter for his new music video was ''mental''.

The former One Direction singer is set to release the music video for his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times' next week, after pictures emerged last month of the hunk being lifted through the air by a helicopter whilst attached to a harness.

Now, the 23-year-old star has spoken about the dangerous stunt, saying it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

When asked about the promo, Harry said: ''I can't say it was an everyday thing. They told me ... yeah that's how I go to work. Go to grab my coffee, I just drop in. The usual, wahey! It was mental if I'm honest.''

Although the stunt looks incredibly dangerous, Harry insists he was very secure in his harness, and wouldn't have agreed to the idea if he ''didn't feel safe'' doing so.

Speaking about the security measures in place during an appearance on UK radio station Capital FM's 'Capital London Breakfast Show' hosted by Roman Kemp on Friday (05.05.17), Harry added: ''It helps with those high notes. But no honestly, actually, if I didn't feel safe, I wouldn't have done it.''

Also during his appearance on the show, Harry - whose self-titled debut solo effort is due out next Friday (12.05.17) - spoke about his upcoming week in Los Angeles, where he will be staying with his good friend James Corden on the set of his late night talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

He said: ''[I'm] not hosting, I'm sleeping over for a week. I am [excited], I don't have to go anywhere I can just stay there which is amazing. I'm going to sleep in the dressing room.''

Last month, Harry spoke to James during a FaceTime call where he asked his pal if he could temporarily stay at the studio.

Harry said: ''I'm coming to LA soon, and I need somewhere to stay.''

His 38-year-old pal replied: ''Sure, if you want to stay at mine, you're welcome.''

However, the musician was dissatisfied with the suggestion as he wanted to reside somewhere that felt more like ''home''.

Harry continued: ''Oh God no. No, no, no, no. I want to stay at the studio. I just want to stay somewhere that feels like home. But James wasn't initially taken with the idea, and has put in place a few house rules, including no visitors.''

In the clip, he said: ''Hang on. Are you saying you want to crash on 'The Late Late Show' coach, here, at the studio? Feels a bit weird to be honest.''

''Fine, you're more than welcome to stay here for a week. But there are rules. No house guests.

''I think you know what I mean. Zero house guests. If you're crashing here, you have to work for it, you're going to have to pitch in.''

Tune into the brand new 'Capital London Breakfast Show' with Roman Kemp, weekdays 6am - 10am and Saturdays 6am - 9am.