Disney bosses wanted Harry Styles to play Han Solo in the upcoming 'Star Wars' spin-off.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer - who will make his big-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' this year - caught the attention of Disney executives, who pursued him for the starring role in the movie before eventually casting Alden Ehrenreich.

A source told The Sun: ''Harry was one of the early names in contention when the studio looked at Han Solo.

''Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity.

''On initial inquiries Harry had his music career laid out and it would have been almost impossible to lock him down for the job.

''However, there has been talk at Disney about having him come in again for other projects they are considering.

''Everyone had nothing but praise for him in 'Dunkirk', and he and manager Jeff Azoff are carefully picking out what movie role he should take next.''

Meanwhile, Christopher recently revealed that Harry, 23, beat off competition from thousands of other young actors to land a coveted role in 'Dunkirk'.

He said: ''When we put the cast together, we had some established names. But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He's not that unknown, but he'd never done anything as an actor before. So, he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.''