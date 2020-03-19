Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 has been postponed to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summer music extravaganza hosted by Capital FM was due to take place for the first time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 6, having been held at Wembley Stadium for nine years.

However, the organisers are making the ''wellbeing of Capital listeners'' their priority and have made the decision to now host the Ball next summer instead.

In a statement, they said: ''Capital is extremely sorry for any disappointment caused by the cancellation of our flagship live event.

''However, given the coronavirus outbreak and the constantly evolving situation, we have placed the wellbeing of Capital listeners at the forefront of our decision making, before tickets have gone on sale.''

Capital have announced they will be posting throwback videos of previous performances from their Summertime and Jingle Bell Balls on Facebook in the meantime.

This will begin with Harry Styles' Jingle Bell Ball set from last year, which will be shared at 6pm this evening (19.03.20).

Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Sam Smith, AJ Tracey, Mabel and The Script and many more performed at the 2019 festive addition, which took place over two days at London's The O2 arena.

Plus the likes of Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Jax Jones and Ava Max and Jonas Blue.

Whilst the 2019 Summertime Ball featured show-stopping sets from artists including Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Maroon 5.