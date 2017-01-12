Harry Potter actress Clemence Poesy has given birth to her first child.
The 34-year-old's happy news was revealed by actor Omar Sy, who stars alongside her in new movie Demain Tout Commence (Two Is a Family), in an interview with French radio network Europe 1. Her excited co-star let slip that Clemence had given birth to a son and had named him Liam.
Although the French actress revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at France's Deauville American Film Festival in September last year (16), she has not announced the identity of her baby's father.
In Two Is a Family, Clemence plays a mother who returns home after eight years to reclaim the daughter she left with Omar's character.
