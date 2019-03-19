Harry Judd's cat Murphy has died.

The 33-year-old musician is mourning the loss of beloved pet pussy Murphy after he passed away recently, and has taken to social media to express his sadness at saying goodbye to his moggy friend.

Posting a picture of the cat on Instagram, the McFly drummer wrote: ''RIP beautiful Murphy @mrs_izzyjudd was so brave yesterday by doing the right thing for her precious boy. He has been with us for most of our relationship and has always been with Izzy when I've been away a lot over the years touring. He will be sorely missed. The second photo is one of our first and last together (sic)''

Harry's wife Izzy Judd - with whom he shares daughter Lola, three, and son Kit, 18 months - also took to her own Instagram account to pay tribute to Murphy, as she revealed the cat had helped her cope with the devastating loss she felt when she miscarried.

In a lengthy tribute, she wrote: Goodbye my beautiful Murphy, I'm heartbroken. The sunlight shone over you this morning... it was your time to sleep with the angels

''Loss is always wanting one more time...

''One more cuddle, one more kiss, one more night with you curled up by my side, one more time to listen to your purr, one more moments peace together during Lola & kit's nap time, then you realise that one more will never be enough

''Thank you for being there when I was anxious and struggling. Thank you for not leaving my side when I was miscarrying. Thank you for curling up to my tummy helping me to stay calm in my pregnancies. Thank you for sleeping outside Lola & Kit's bedrooms when they were poorly. Thank you for always being there, my loyal companion, my friend, we had a bond that I will never share in the same way again. You came along for a reason and now I must carry your kind soul along with me.

''I will miss you terribly and be forever grateful for your loyalty, I will love you forever... Sending love to all those who have loved and lost, it is devastating (sic)''

Last week, Izzy revealed Murphy was at the vets and wasn't ''doing well'', and hinted he may have to be put down.

She wrote at the time: ''Putting on a brave face but inside my heart is breaking... went to visit Murphy at the vets as he is on fluids to see if it might perk him up and turn a corner but he's not doing well. I think we're in for a tough couple of days and some difficult decisions. Can't sleep thinking about him, I just feel so sad but don't want to watch him suffer. Hoping for a miracle (sic)''