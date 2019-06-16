Harry Judd's kids ''dominate'' his life.

The McFly drummer loves being a parent to three-year-old Lola and 21-month-old Kit - who he has with wife Izzy - and admitted the high points of parenthood are far better than he could have imagined.

He said: ''Being a parent is the most amazing feeling. The lovely stuff about being a dad is more amazing than you can ever imagine. It dominates your life, but mostly in a lovely way, not a bad way.''

The 'All About You' hitmaker's children are both very active and always make him laugh.

Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: ''Lola is really chatty - she interrupts me and Izzy and says, 'Stop talking, it's my turn to talk now.'

''Kit just wants to run around and play with everything, and won't sit and watch TV like Lola. They're very cute.''

When Harry sees his McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones or their Busted bassist friend Matt Willis, conversation is dominated by discussions around their children.

Harry - who is also joined in the band by child-free Dougie Poynter - said: ''I see Tom and Danny a lot and Matt every now and then. Matt and Emma are great parents.

''Conversations with us all are different now - it's impossible to have a normal chat when we're with the kids and we're usually talking about them. Life is very different now.''