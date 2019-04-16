Harry Judd ''didn't feel an instant connection'' with his son Kit.

The McFly drummer has opened up about the ''stressful'' time he and his wife Izzy - who also have three-year-old daughter Lola - went through when their little boy was born a year ago and how difficult it was adapting to having two children, less than two years apart, whilst balancing their busy work schedules.

Speaking to The Mirror Online, he recalled: ''There was a lovely moment when my wife told me after having Lola that being a parent brought out the best in me.

''But at the same time, when my son was born, it wasn't such a kind of rosy situation, it was the reality of two young children 19 months apart with both of us working - it was really stressful.

''When Lola was born it was amazing and so lovely and we were really lucky because she was a pretty easy baby but Kit was quite the opposite so it was really stressful.

''I didn't feel an instant connection with my son as well when he was born and I've spoken to quite a lot of parents who've felt that and the feelings that come with that are quite strange.''

The 33-year-old musician has teamed up with the brand WaterWipes for a film as part of their #ThisIsParenthood campaign that highlights their recent study, which found 62 per cent of parents living in the UK feel like they have failed within the first 12 months of having a child.

He added: ''It talks about that in the WaterWipes documentary, how you just expect to fall in love with your baby as soon as it's born and it doesn't always work like that.''

Harry, who is ''besotted'' with his little boy now, says he and Izzy struggled for six months with Kit and admitted that it's important that parents share their challenging experiences of parenthood with others.

He said: ''Don't get me wrong I'm completely besotted with Kit now, but the first six months of his life were some of the trickiest months for us as parents and on our relationship and everything because it's really challenging and it adds new pressures to everything.

''Ultimately, we're incredibly lucky and we have two happy, healthy children, we're very fortunate but that doesn't mean that it's not stressful.

''It's okay to talk about it and say it's not easy.''

The 'Obviously' hitmaker says that he hasn't ruled out adding to their brood, but admitted he and his wife are too ''exhausted'' to even discuss having a third child for the time being.

He said: ''At the moment, we barely have time to discuss the option.

''You get into bed and you're so exhausted and we need to talk about the other things in life, like bills or admin so actually finding time to have a conversation about a third child is not really doable.

''We're both working as well and our schedules are so random.''