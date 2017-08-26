Harry Judd has become a father for the second time after Izzy Judd gave birth to their son, who they have called Kit, in the early hours of the morning on August 26.
Harry Judd has become a father for the second time.
The McFly drummer and his wife Izzy Judd have welcomed their second child into the world, a son called Kit, who arrived in the early hours of the morning on August 26.
Harry wrote on Twitter: ''We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6:37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjudd is my hero (sic)''
And Harry's bandmate Tom Fletcher has already taken to social media to congratulate the couple.
Tom wrote alongside a picture of the sun setting: ''An amazing first sunset for Kit Judd.''
Meanwhile, Izzy - who also has Lola, 18 months, with Harry - previously revealed they are already thinking about a third child.
Asked if they'd like a third child, Izzy said: ''We have another frozen embryo and in my mind, I think, had the embryologist that day chosen the other embryo, I wouldn't have met Lola. So now I don't know if I could leave that little one behind.''
The pair decided to keep the new baby's gender secret until he arrived.
She said: ''Can you believe we have the gender in an envelope in our house? [Not opening it] goes against my personality because I'm such a control freak. But until this baby is delivered safely, it really doesn't matter to me. After what we've gone through, I just feel very lucky.''
And Harry is a very hands on dad.
Izzy revealed: ''He's absolutely [hands-on]. I wouldn't let him not be, although when it comes to nappies it's probably 70 per cent me. He's such a great dad and there's nothing I love more than watching them when they don't know I'm watching.''
