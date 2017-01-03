The release date of the 'Star Wars' Han Solo origin film has been pushed back.

It has been reported that the forthcoming spin-off movie about how the young Han - played by Harrison Ford in four movies - became a smuggler and a thief will now be released on December 13, 2018, according to fan site Making Star Wars.

Screen Rant is reporting that the change is due to the success of both 'The Force Awakens' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', both of which had December release dates in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The as-yet untitled anthology film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on May 25, 2018, and was expected to start shooting in February with Alden Ehrenreich, famed for his roles in 'Hail, Caesar!' and 'Blue Jasmine' as the young Han Solo.

Other confirmed cast members include Donald Glover - who performs as a rapper under the stage name Childish Gambino - who is to play a young Lando Calrissian and 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke in an unspecified role.

'Lego Movie' directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are working behind the camera to bring Disney's vision to life.

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' opened with £235 million ($290.5 million) at the Global Box Office in its opening weekend - making it the second-highest grossing December opener just behind 'The Force Awakens', which banked £322 million ($395 million).