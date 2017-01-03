The release date of the Han Solo 'Star Wars' spin-off movie has been pushed back from May 2018 to December 2018.
The release date of the 'Star Wars' Han Solo origin film has been pushed back.
It has been reported that the forthcoming spin-off movie about how the young Han - played by Harrison Ford in four movies - became a smuggler and a thief will now be released on December 13, 2018, according to fan site Making Star Wars.
Screen Rant is reporting that the change is due to the success of both 'The Force Awakens' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', both of which had December release dates in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
The as-yet untitled anthology film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on May 25, 2018, and was expected to start shooting in February with Alden Ehrenreich, famed for his roles in 'Hail, Caesar!' and 'Blue Jasmine' as the young Han Solo.
Other confirmed cast members include Donald Glover - who performs as a rapper under the stage name Childish Gambino - who is to play a young Lando Calrissian and 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke in an unspecified role.
'Lego Movie' directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are working behind the camera to bring Disney's vision to life.
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' opened with £235 million ($290.5 million) at the Global Box Office in its opening weekend - making it the second-highest grossing December opener just behind 'The Force Awakens', which banked £322 million ($395 million).
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...