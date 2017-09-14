Harrison Ford would ''rather not'' return to the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 75-year-old actor starred as the iconic Han Solo in the original trilogy and reprised his role in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' but was shockingly killed by his own son Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), with the Jedi apprentice turning to the Dark Side of The Force.

Ford has admitted he won't return to the franchise now, and he admits it was the knowledge that Han would die which made a return appealing to him.

Speaking to GQ, Ford said: ''I mean, I'm finished with 'Star Wars' if 'Star Wars' is finished with me. I can't imagine it. But it's science fiction. I'd rather not. You know, at this point I'd rather do something else. Just because it's more interesting to do something new. It was proposed that I might make another appearance as Han Solo. And I think it was mentioned, even in the first call, that he would not survive. That's something I'd been arguing for some period of time, so I said OK.''

Although his character died at the end of the last film, Rian Johnson - who helmed the newest movie 'The Last Jedi' - said Han will still have a major part in the upcoming movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in August, he said: ''A figurative ghost of Han had to be present throughout this entire film. Kylo has definitely been knocked off base. The defeat that he had at the end of 'The Force Awakens', but even bigger than that, his huge defining act which, spoiler alert, is the murder of his father ... that's the more interesting thing to dive into.

''How has he dealt with that in his head? Where is he at in terms of that act and what does that mean for him?''

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' hits cinemas this December and sees John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwendoline Christie, Dohmnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Andy Serkis and the late Carrie Fisher all reprising their roles from 'Episode VII'.