Harrison Ford admits watching the upcoming young Han Solo movie will be ''weird'' because he's so used to playing the character himself.
The 74-year-old actor is known for playing the intergalactic smuggler and thief in the 'Star Wars' franchise, and whilst he admits that watching Alden Ehrenreich take over the role to showcase the young Han Solo in the as-yet-untitled spin-off movie won't be easy, he says he's ''delighted'' with the casting choice.
He told creator George Lucas during an interview for 'The Star Wars Show': ''Of course I'll be watching it as a fan, but it will be weird ... it'll be a little weird ... I've met the fella who's gonna play the younger Han Solo. Wonderful guy, very sweet, and a very good actor. So I'm delighted in the choice.''
And although Harrison is pleased with bosses casting 27-year-old Alden in the role, it was previously reported that former One Direction hunk Harry Styles had originally been eyed for the role before his hectic schedule prevented him from taking the offer.
A source said: ''Harry was one of the early names in contention when the studio looked at Han Solo.
''Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity.
''On initial inquiries Harry had his music career laid out and it would have been almost impossible to lock him down for the job.
''However, there has been talk at Disney about having him come in again for other projects they are considering.
''Everyone had nothing but praise for him in 'Dunkirk', and he and manager Jeff Azoff are carefully picking out what movie role he should take next.''
The young Han Solo movie is also set to star Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian, and 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke in an as-yet unrevealed role.
The movie is expected to be released in December 2018.
