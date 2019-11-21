Harrison Ford is set to star in a drama series adaptation of 'The Staircase'.

The 'Star Wars' actor will reportedly star in and executive produce the upcoming drama series, which is based on the 13-episode documentary series of the same name, which followed the 2001 murder trial of American novelist Michael Peterson.

Michael claimed that his wife died at their home after falling down the stairs, but a medical examiner determined that she had been bludgeoned to death, turning the writer into a murder suspect.

According to TheWrap, a person with knowledge of the production has said Harrison's drama series will be made for Annapurna Television, but the motion picture company has not yet commented on the news.

The series is reportedly being shopped around to networks and streaming services, with Antonio Campos attached to write and executive produce and Annapurna Television attached to produce.

'The Staircase' docuseries was directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, and was originally released in 2004, before it was updated with new information in 2013, and again when it was released for Netflix in 2018.

For Harrison, the show comes as he last appeared in the 'Star Wars' franchise as Han Solo in 2015's 'The Force Awakens', where his character met his end at the hands of his own son Kylo Ren.

This year, Harrison voiced Rooster in 'The Secret Life of Pets 2', which was released in June and is his only movie credit for 2019.

He is set to reprise his role as titular archeologist Indiana Jones in the fifth movie in the franchise in 2021, and recently said nobody will ever replace him, because the movies will come to an end when he eventually steps down.

He said: ''Nobody else is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy... This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this.''