Harrison Ford wants to learn how to skydive solo after him and his son Liam recently jumped out of a plane in New Zealand.
Harrison Ford wants to become a qualified skydiver.
The 76-year-old actor recently jumped out of plane in New Zealand because his 18-year-old son Liam Flockhart ''wanted to'' and, although he was initially hesitant, the 'Indiana Jones' star really enjoyed falling to the ground while strapped to a parachute and would now like to take the training to become a solo skydiver.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Harrison explained that he went up in a plane and was ''strapped to the chest of a real skydiver.''
He added: ''Next time, I want to leave that guy on the ground. He seemed like a very nice guy, but I want to take the training and then be able to do it myself.''
Harrison certainly has a need for being up in the air as he is a licensed pilot of both fixed-wing aircrafts and helicopters after taking his flight training during the 60s.
However, his time up in the sky hasn't all be plain sailing as he broke his pelvis and ankle in March 2015 when his aircraft suffered engine failure.
But the scary incident didn't stop him from getting back into the cockpit.
He said at the time: ''It was one time - and I didn't crash, the plane crashed. I didn't get right out of it, but I'm fine now, it took a while.''
Asked if it had put him off flying, he added: ''No, it's a big part of who I am.''
Harrison admitted he prefers to fly himself to his movie sets, unless he's travelling a long distance and needs to catch up on some rest.
He said: ''Usually I fly myself, [but] if I've got a really tight schedule and I've got to fly across the ocean, I don't do it, because I can sleep.''
