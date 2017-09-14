Harrison Ford thought Carrie Fisher's decision to break her silence on their affair was ''strange''.

The 75-year-old actor starred alongside Carrie in the original 'Star Wars' movies, and he's admitted to being bemused by the actress' decision to reveal the details of their fling in 1976 shortly before her death in December last year.

The Hollywood veteran - who insisted he hasn't read Carrie's 2016 memoir 'The Princess Diarist', in which she revealed their affair - said: ''It was strange. For me.''

Carrie passed away a few days after she stopped breathing on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

And in light of her sudden death, Harrison is reluctant to dwell on their three-month romance.

Asked for his response to the revelations, the actor - who is now married to 'Ally McBeal' star Calista Flockhart - told GQ magazine: ''Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss.''

Prior to the release of her memoir, the iconic actress - who starred as Princess Leia in the sci-fi series - revealed she had warned Harrison of her plan to discuss their dalliance.

Carrie, who was 19 at the time of their fling, said: ''I wouldn't have ambushed him like that, but it's still ... no matter if I told him or not, it probably feels like an ambush. It feels like an ambush to me, and I'm the one that wrote it.

''I said: 'I found the journals that I kept during the first movie and I'm probably going to publish them.' And he just sort of raised his finger and said, 'Lawyer!'''

But Carrie insisted she wanted to be completely transparent with her Star Wars' co-star about her intentions.

She continued: '''No, I won't write anything that you don't want. I mean, I'll show it to you before and you can take anything out that you want taken out. I don't want to make you uncomfortable,' which I, of course, have. Unduly uncomfortable.''