Harrison Ford has remembered the ''fearless'' Carrie Fisher.

The 'Star Wars' actor - who plays Han Solo in the science fiction film franchise - has paid tribute to his co-star after she passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) at the age of 60.

He said in a statement: ''Carrie was one-of-a-kind, brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless.

''She lived her life, bravely ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.''

And George Lucas - who is the creator of 'Star Wars' and chose to cast Carrie as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars: A New Hope' in 1977 - praised Carrie's ''very colourful personality''.

He shared: ''Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colourful personality that everyone loved. In 'Star Wars', she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.''

Meanwhile, Carrie's mother Debbie Reynolds has penned a special tribute to her ''beloved and amazing'' daughter.

Posting on her Facebook account, she wrote: ''Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother (sic)''

Whilst Mark Hamill - who plays Luke Skywalker - simply wrote on Twitter: ''No words #Devastated (sic)''