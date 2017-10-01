Harrison Ford's five children keep an ''appropriate distance'' from his job.
The 'Blade Runner 2049' star - who has Ben, 50, Willard, 48, Malcolm, 29, Georgia, 27, from previous relationships and 16-year-old son Liam with his wife Calista Flockhart - prefers his children to have a little distance from his work.
He said: ''They have an appropriate distance from what I do at the office. My 16-year-old said he was going to watch the original 'Blade Runner', but I'm not sure he has. Let's say they don't want to sit down and watch daddy's history that way, at this point.''
And the 75-year-old actor admits he isn't able to see anybody ''socially'' because he barely has any free time with his five kids.
He added: ''I don't see much of anybody socially. With five kids I can hardly find time to see my accountant.''
And Harrison insists he isn't a very nostalgic person but admits he can get ''a little sentimental from time to time''.
He told the Telegraph newspaper: ''Oh no. I'm not nostalgic. I'm a little sentimental from time to time, but that's not enough to get me to do something. It's just, you know, my job. Most of the time I just feed opportunistically on things that look like they might be a good idea.''
Meanwhile, Harrison's wife Calista previously revealed she feels ''much older'' than her husband.
She said: ''Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humour is everything to me ... The truth is, I sometimes feel very much older than Harrison.''
