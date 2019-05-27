Harrison Ford says ''nobody'' will replace him as Indiana Jones.

The 76-year-old actor has starred as the titular archaeologist in all four of the franchise's movies, as well as gearing up to reprise the role in the planned fifth instalment.

And although Disney CEO Bob Iger previously said the fifth film would not just be ''a one-off'' but added he couldn't guarantee Harrison would stay in the titular role, the actor has now insisted there will be no more Indiana Jones movies without him donning the iconic hat.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, Harrison said: ''Nobody else is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy... This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this.''

Harrison's reference to Chris Pine comes after there were rumours of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt taking over the role back in 2015, when talk of the fifth instalment began.

In the clip from the show, Harrison's smiling expression seems to show he made the error in muddling up the actors on purpose.

Meanwhile, last year it was confirmed the fifth Indiana Jones movie would be delayed until 2021, so that more work could be done on the script.

The movie was originally scheduled for release in July this year before it was later pushed back to July 2020 and Disney issued an amended schedule in July 2018, which listed 'Indiana Jones 5' as coming out on July 9, 2021.

The franchise, which started in 1981, follows the fictional archaeologist, who originally fought against the Nazis in their search for Biblical artefacts.

However, in the 2008 movie 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull', fans of the franchise were disappointment that the movie took a different angle and dealt with alien origins rather than Biblical stories.