Harrison Ford was spotted grabbing lunch with his Han Solo successor Alden Ehrenreich on Wednesday (04Jan17).
The Indiana Jones star played the smuggler in the original Star Wars trilogy and reprised the role in 2015's The Force Awakens, in which he was killed off. The character of Han Solo will continue to live on in form of Alden, who will play him in a standalone spin-off movie about Han's younger years.
Alden has made no secret of his desire to chat to Harrison ahead of the shoot, and his wishes seemed to come true on Wednesday when they met up at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California.
A picture taken by Twitter user Nico Sotomayor through the glass window of the eatery appears to show Harrison and Alden deep in conversation, with the caption reading, "Two Han Solos grabbing lunch."
The meeting is in contrast to the comments Harrison made at the The Force Awakens press conference in December, 2015, when he said he wanted no involvement in the prequel.
"I'm glad that somebody else is going to have the burden of being young," he said. "It's well beyond my understanding or control and I want nothing to do with it, in the nicest possible way. I know it will be well done... it's nothing to do with me."
Alden, 27, reportedly beat off competition from Taron Egerton and Jack Reynor to be Han Solo, with his casting confirmed at the Star Wars Celebration Europe event in London in July (16).
He also told The Wrap last year (16) he was hoping to speak with Harrison about the character, adding, “I haven’t asked yet but I’m hopeful it will happen."
He will be joined by Donald Glover, who will portrayed a younger version of Billy Dee Williams' character Lando Calrissian while Woody Harrelson has reportedly join the cast to play Han's mentor and Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke is also attached.
The film was scheduled to be released in May, 2018 but recent reports suggest it has been pushed back to December, 2018.
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
The Rebel Alliance has fallen into an incredibly dark time. With the destruction of their...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...