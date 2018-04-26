Harrison Ford is set to voice a pet or human in the sequel to 'The Secret Life of Pets' in what will be his first animated movie role.
Harrison Ford has landed his first proper animated movie role.
The Hollywood legend - who is most famous for the 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises - is set to voice a pet or human in the second instalment of 'The Secret Life of Pets'.
Deadline reports that Ford has joined new cast members including Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswalt, Nick Kroll and Pete Holmes.
Whilst Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, and Bobby Moynihan are all set to reprise their respective roles.
The 75-year-old actor's only experience in the animated world is voicing a cartoon Han Solo for a segment for the 'Star Wars Holiday Special', which aired on TV in 1978.
Ford is also working on a fifth 'Indiana Jones' film, with a release date of 2020 penciled in.
Although it's not yet confirmed who the 'Blade Runner 2049' star's character will be, last year Louis C.K. was dropped from the sequel.
The 50-year-old comedian and actor played Jack Russell terrier Max.
However, he was fired after being the subject of a New York Times that claimed he had exposed himself and masturbated in front of at least five women in cases starting from 2002.
Universal and Illumination Animation announced they'd ''terminated their relationship'' with him so he will no longer voice the main mutt in the movie.
The studio said in a statement: ''Universal Pictures and Illumination have terminated their relationship with Louis C.K. on 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'.''
'The Secret Life of Pets 2' is scheduled to be released in June 2019.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...