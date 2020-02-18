'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' star Harrison Ford is a vegetarian.
The 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' star has cut meat and dairy out of his diet to help the environment.
Speaking about his new diet, he said: ''I eat vegetables and fish, no dairy, no meat. I just decided I was tired of eating meat and I know its not really good for the planet, and its not really good for me.''
Harrison's figure has netted him a number of compliments but he insists he doesn't ''work out'' like crazy.
Making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he added: ''I don't work out like crazy; I just, I work out a bit. I ride bikes and I play tennis and a little bit.''
Meanwhile, Harrison had claimed the only people that can save the world are ''angry'' young people.
He said previously: ''We've been talking about saving the Amazon for 30 years. We're still talking about it. The world's largest rain forest, the Amazon is crucial to any climate change solution for its capacity to sequester carbon, for its biodiversity, for its freshwater, for the air we breathe, for our morality. And it is on fire. When a room in your house is on fire, you don't say, 'there is a fire in a room in my house.' You say, 'My house is on fire,' and we only have one house ... They are the young people who, frankly, we have failed - who are angry, who are organised, who are capable of making a difference. The most important thing that we can do for them is to get the hell out of their way.''
