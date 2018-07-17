Harrison Ford is in talks to appear in 'Call of the Wild'.

The 'Star Wars' actor is said to be in negotiations about boarding the 20th Century Fox motion picture as John Thornton, a prospector who hunts for gold in the Yukon, one of the Canada's three federal territories.

According to Variety, the movie is being adapted from the Jack London novel of the same name about the Klondike gold rush of the 1890s, with Chris Sanders set to direct the film from a script by Michael Green.

Production on the motion picture, which will be executive produced by Diana Pokorny, will begin in early September.

Should Ford sign up to portray Thornton it wouldn't be the first time a big-name actor has played the character.

Clark Gable previously took on the role in 1935's 'Call of the Wild', alongside Loretta Young, Jack Oakie and Reginald Owen.

What's more, Charlton Heston played the part in a 1972 big screen adaption of the book.

Ford could have a bit more time on his hands coming up because the fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie - which will seem him reprise his role as the titular adventurer - has been delayed until July 2021.

The film was originally scheduled for release in July 2019 and later pushed back to July 2020 and the studio have now issued an amended schedule, which lists 'Indiana Jones 5' as coming out on July 9, 2021.

The script was originally written by David Koepp but he's no longer available to work on the project because of his directorial commitments to 'You Should Have Left'.

It is not clear if a rewrite of the film will bring back Shia LaBeouf's 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' - the 2008 fourth installment of the archaeological adventure franchise - character Mutt, as Koepp previously admitted the son of Indiana Jones didn't feature in his draft.

He said: ''Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say.

''And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.''