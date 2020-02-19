Harrison Ford thinks ''good fortune'' has played a major part in his success.

The 77-year-old actor is one of the biggest box-office stars in cinema history - but Harrison thinks luck has played a significant role in his career, admitting he ''can't believe'' the success he's be able to achieve in Hollywood.

Harrison - who played Han Solo in the 'Star Wars' movies and the titular character in the 'Indiana Jones' film franchise - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've been an actor. I've been lucky enough to have a great career as an actor. And I can't believe my good fortune.''

Harrison recently admitted that Jj Abrams' ''persuasive'' nature prompted his return to the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The veteran actor reprised the role of Han Solo in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and Harrison revealed the acclaimed director was the driving force behind his return.

He shared: ''When JJ asked me to do it, I said, 'Are you kidding? I'm dead!'

''He said, 'Sorta dead. You can do this.' He hadn't written anything at that time. But he said, 'This is going to be great.' So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you'd probably do it too. He's a very persuasive guy.''

Harrison's comeback played an important role in relation to the character of Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.

The Hollywood star - whose on-screen character dies in 'The Force Awakens' - now views his part in the movie as a ''useful addition'' to the plot.

He said: ''It was a useful addition to the story and the continuing development of Adam Driver's character. And the chance to do another scene with Adam was great.''