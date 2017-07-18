Happy Mondays will perform a surprise set at Kendall Calling festival as part of Amazon Music's Amazon Music Summer Stages series.

The 'Step On' hitmakers will open the music extravaganza held in the Lake District, Cumbria from July 27 to 30.

They join the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Franz Ferdinand, Tinie Tempah on the impressive bill.

Frontman Shaun Ryder recently said the new Mondays album album won't be out until at least 2019.

The group's singer had originally planned to drop their follow-up to 2007's 'Uncle Dysfunktional' this year, but because of their hectic schedules and everyone living in different parts of the world, they've put it off for the next two years.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 54-year-old rocker - who is also joined by Bez, Gary Whelan, Mark Day, Paul Ryder and Rowetta in the band - said: ''What we are doing now with this tour we are doing bits of all the albums. It's trying to organise getting everyone together so we do a new Mondays album, which we've got to do sooner or later.

''We've got one in Los Angeles and one in Canada and they are all doing their own stuff.

''With Black Grape it's just me and Kermit, that's it. With the Mondays it is a bit more difficult to organise, but we will get there. We are hoping for 2019.''

Shaun previously joked that the songs they have for the eagerly-awaited record sound like ''drugged up f***ing nonsense''.

He quipped: ''The Mondays album is a load of drugged up f***ing nonsense. I tell wacky stories mixed in with 'News At Ten'. Nothing political though, I leave that to Bez - he's the politician in our band.''

Amazon Music are giving music fans the chance to enter the free prize draw, to win one of 25 pairs of weekend VIP tickets to Kendal Calling by visiting www.amazon.co.uk/kendalcalling.