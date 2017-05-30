Hanson have hired their own children to star in their latest music video.

The band - made up of brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac - released their latest single 'I Was Born' to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the industry and recruited their children to play mini versions of themselves in the accompanying video.

Zac said: ''From the earliest conversations about this song, we imagined kids featured in the video to elevate the song's message of unbridled optimism for the future.

''Featuring our own kids made sense because we knew they would share an honest performance. We loved the fact that it added another dimension to the story of pursuing our dreams for the last 25 years.''

Whilst Isaac added to People magazine: ''There was a lot of excitement across the board from the kids so we tried to just capture that in each appearance, which cover the gamut of their many personalities. Thankfully for us, they all love the song.''

The video also shows the children playing pretend at other career paths including an artist, photographer, dancer, doctor, scientist and soldier.

It comes after the band announced a 25th anniversary world tour, which kicked off at Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this month.

Taylor said at the time: ''Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what a better way to do it than with an anniversary tour.

''This year is not only about the two decades of music, it's about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year.''