Hanson have compared Justin Bieber's music to a sexually transmitted disease.

The pop trio - made up of brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson - are clearly not fans of the 23-year-old pop superstar's music and when they were asked to identify his latest single 'Despacito' in a game of 'Whose Song Is It Anyway?' things took a turn for the worse.

Appearing on Australia's Hit107 FM, Zac confessed:

''Can I just say I'm glad I didn't know what that was?

''I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears ... I'm [out.]''

The 31-year-old star slammed the 'Sorry' hitmaker's songs saying they are ''terrible'' and listening to them is like having an ''ear infection''.

While one of his brother's took it a step further labelling his tunes ''chlamydia of the ear''.

They added: ''It's chlamydia of the ear. It sucks.''

Justin has had a hard time of late after getting a water bottle thrown at him on stage at Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, when he confessed he ''didn't know'' the Spanish lyrics to 'Despacito'.

And at a recent performance in New York, the hunk changed the word Despacito to ''Dorito''.

He sang: ''I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / I don't know the words so I say 'Dorito' / Despacito/ I ate a burrito / I just want a burrito.''

However, his collaborator on the chart-topper, Luis Fonsi, has defended Justin for not picking up the lyrics in the language.

He recently said: ''I don't blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that's not his main language ... We can't expect the guy to just out of the blue get it perfectly.''