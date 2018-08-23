Hans Zimmer is set to score 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

The 60-year-old composer - who has previously been responsible for scoring 'Gladiator', 'Inception' and 'The Dark Knight' trilogy - is returning to work with DC on the much-anticipated 'Wonder Woman' sequel, according to Film Music Reporter.

The sequel will see actress Gal Gadot return as the iconic superhero, with director Patty Jenkins also returning for the follow-up film.

The movie, which is based in the year 1984, will see Wonder Woman clash with Kristen Wiig's antagonistic Cheetah.

Chris Pine's character, Steve Trevor, will also return for the sequel, despite him dying in the first film.

Zimmer previously retired from making superhero movies in 2016, but he has been convinced to come back to genre for 'Wonder Woman 1984', meaning he is to replace Rupert Gregson-Williams.

The first 'Wonder Woman' movie was one of the biggest successes of 2017, and Gal previously admitted to being surprised that the film was so well received by fans and critics.

She explained: ''There's always how you feel about something but you never know how it's really going to be once it's all done and ready to go. It felt like it was special.

''When we shot the movie we were so invested and so thoughtful with every decision we made with the character and the story, I was so privileged to work with an amazingly phenomenal filmmaker, Patty Jenkins. But we didn't expect it to be so well received.''