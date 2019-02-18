Hannah Spearritt is already planning another child.

The S Club 7 singer and her fiancé Adam Thomas only welcomed daughter Téa into the world in December but the 37-year-old star is keen to expand her family further very soon.

She said: ''I'd like another. But I'm no spring chicken any more. I'd quite like them to be close together in age.''

Hannah tragically suffered miscarriages in the past so admits that to finally have a daughter of her own is ''incredible''.

She told the new issue of OK! magazine: ''To have my own little girl is incredible.''

Adam added: ''Sometimes I can't help but just look at her.''

The couple have given Téa a double-barrelled surname after exploring a variety of options.

Hannah explained: ''Her name is a bit of a mouthful. We tried to see if we could combine our names and we came up with 'Spearas', but it didn't sound right!''

The 'Bring It All Back' hitmaker praised her partner for being a hands-on dad and revealed they are occasionally sleeping in separate bedrooms so the other parent gets a good night's sleep.

She said: ''The moment I see his batteries run out, I take over. We have to sleep in different rooms, not every night but most nights, so at least one of us gets a full night's sleep.''

The couple previously spoke of their excitement about becoming parents following Hannah's previous struggles.

She said: ''I had one [a miscarriage] a few years previously with another partner.

''They both happened early on in the pregnancies, around the five-week mark. It's such an upsetting thing so it's made it hard to relax this time, especially during the first few months. Going through all that makes this pregnancy even more special, though. I feel very lucky that everything has been okay this time.''

The full interview with Hannah and Adam appears in this week's issue of OK! magazine. Visit http://www.ok.co.uk for more.