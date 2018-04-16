Hannah Spearritt suffered ''crippling'' anxiety and panic attacks following her secret boob job in 2013.

The 37-year-old actress - who found fame in her teens as part of S Club 7 - decided to go under the knife to increase her breast size from a B cup to a C cup, but Hannah has now revealed the devastating impact the operation had on her health.

The blonde beauty - who had the operation reversed in 2016 - shared: ''It seems crazy to look back at that place I was in that I wanted to change my body. It was bubbling for a while and then I got the op done in 2013. I was in my early 30s. The healing process took some time. I had never been through it before, so I had nothing to compare it with. I was happy with the results but then after six months, things started to deteriorate. It started with anxiety. At the time I put it down to circumstances.

''The anxiety was crippling ... ridiculous panic attacks. It was the total opposite of what I am usually like. Hair loss, fatigue, memory loss, I still have some of that.''

Hannah was told she was ''crazy'' and was prescribed medication as her health situation worsened.

But the British singer feels that the medication just served to paper over the real problem.

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning' alongside her boyfriend Adam Thomas, Hannah explained: ''There was a list of symptoms that seemed to go on and on. I went for pretty much every test that was out there. Everything came back negative. I was pretty much told I was crazy. I was put on a lot of medication. It masked what was going on.''

In the end, it was Hannah's partner who recognised that her implants were the issue, and she revealed that a subsequent diagnosis gave her the confidence to have the implants removed.

She warned: ''It affects different women in different ways. But it's something to be aware of. It can impact your immune system. The fact I had to go through all of that to appreciate these [her boobs].''