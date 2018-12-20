Hannah Spearritt has given birth to her first child.

The former S Club 7 star and her partner Adam Thomas reportedly welcomed a ''beautiful'' little girl into the world at 5am on Thursday morning (20.12.18), and both mother, baby and father are ''doing well''.

A spokesperson for the actress told the Mirror Online: ''Hannah has given birth a beautiful baby girl at 5am this morning.

''Mother, father and baby are doing well.

''Hannah and Adam are very much looking forward to being parents together.''

The 37-year-old star - who has been with Adam for five years - revealed their joy at getting pregnant in September, after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages early on in the pregnancies.

She said: ''I had one [a miscarriage] a few years previously with another partner.

''They both happened early on in the pregnancies, around the five-week mark. It's such an upsetting thing so it's made it hard to relax this time, especially during the first few months. Going through all that makes this pregnancy even more special, though. I feel very lucky that everything has been okay this time.''

The blonde beauty hasn't had the easiest of times with her health over the years as she thought she was ''dying'' a few years back when her breast implants - which she had removed in 2016 - began to cause serious complications.

She explained: ''My body was shutting down. At my worst moments, I felt like I was dying. I was suffering from breathlessness to the point where I would be on the floor. Even thinking back to it is very surreal.''

Adam added: ''The night before Hannah had her implants removed, I drove her down to Torquay where she was having the surgery. She couldn't walk because she'd lost her balance. She was holding onto the wall while we were checking into the hotel and she didn't have the energy to walk from the car to our room. She had ringing in her ears and was as white as a sheet.''