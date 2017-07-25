'Blade Runner' co-writer Hampton Fancher had a sequel script planned a year after the first movie.

The original cult film was released in 1982 and now 35 years later Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Rick Deckard in 'Blade Runner 2049' but Fancher - who wrote the original and sequel scripts with Sir Ridley Scott - admits to having an idea a year after the original was released.

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con, Fancher said: ''When we finished the first one, within a year we were talking about a second one. Ridley called, I was in New York and I went out to Los Angeles, and we batted stories around. Nothing came of it because of legal problems. I guess, because I was reading in the newspapers, I thought Deckard had come to bad circumstances - he was nowhere - and he got assigned a 'Blade Runner' job in Moscow, and it was all Russian, and cold , and snow ... John Le Carre, you know? That's what I was thinking of. I remember telling Ridley that 'Harrison in Moscow!' Just that's a good thing, right? And nothing came of it.''

The highly-anticipated sequel will see Ford return to the movie and despite famously clashing with franchise creator Sir Ridley Scott, he insists he still has a lot of respect for the veteran filmmaker, but admitted he had a ''very different'' experience working with Denis.

Jared Leto will star in the role of Neander Wallace, but director Denis Villeneuve admitted his first choice was the late David Bowie, but when the iconic singer passed away from cancer in January 2016, he was forced to look for someone else with similar rock star qualities.

The film also stars 'La La Land' hunk Ryan Gosling as Officer K and Villeneuve recently admitted the part was written for the actor from the start.

Denis said: ''The part was written for Ryan right from the start. He was perfect.''